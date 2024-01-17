Gold award for Northumberland County Council’s support to Armed Forces community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme rewards and recognises UK employers and organisations that show outstanding support to the armed forces community and Gary McLafferty, North East regional employer engagement director, presented the award to the council at a Armed Forces Forum meeting.

In 2018, the council was one of just nine local authorities across the whole of the UK to receive the coveted gold award, which must be revalidated every five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northumberland Armed Forces Forum was launched in 2012 as part of Northumberland's response to the recommendations of the North East Regional Health Overview and Scrutiny Joint Committee. It develops links between the council, Armed Forces community and relevant partners

Cllr Gordon Castle, Armed Forces Veterans Champion, Gary McLafferty, North East Regional Employer Engagement Director, Cllr Glen Sanderson, Council Leader, Cllr Jeff Watson, Armed Forces Champion for the Council.

Cllr Jeff Watson, Armed Forces champion, said: “We are very proud to have this prestigious award revalidated for a further five years. The council works tirelessly to ensure that the objectives of the Armed Forces Covenant are implemented and promoted and that our Armed Forces community are fully supported through our policies and procedures, whether serving personnel, reservists, cadets, adult instructors, veterans or military families.

“We recognise the transferable skills our Armed Forces community possess, and the benefits of partnership working and are delighted that our work has again been recognised by this esteemed award.

"A huge thank you to the Northumberland Outreach Team, the team at county that support our forum, and all members of our very vibrant forum itself keeping the work effort going and supporting Northumberland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Gordon Castle, Armed Forces veterans champion, said: “This revalidation shows that the council really does mean business when it comes to helping forces veterans, young and old. We would encourage all local employers, large or small, to consider how they can be part of the Armed Forces Covenant family.

“We owe a duty to all those men and women and all their families, who put their lives on the line for our safety, prosperity and security.”