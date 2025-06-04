Gold achiever James Piet from Morpeth attends Duke of Edinburgh’s Award event at Buckingham Palace
His adventure began with the 6th Morpeth Scouts, where he embarked on his Bronze Award. Despite living with epilepsy, James remained undeterred, progressing to the Gold Award.
This final stage demanded significant dedication, including an expedition and a residential project.
For his expedition, the 27-year-old undertook a trek along the historic Hadrian’s Wall. His residential project took him and his father Arjan Piet to Sidbury in South Africa – where they volunteered at a wildlife reserve, contributing to conservation.
At the Buckingham Palace event, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, commended the awardees for their extraordinary perseverance and resilience.
