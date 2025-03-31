Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An independent broadband provider is hosting community events in north Northumberland to help promote the benefits of full fibre available locally through the government’s Project Gigabit programme.

A prize of two years of free broadband is on offer for visitors to the pop-up events who register their details with GoFibre.

On top of that, it will also be running a competition to win a local goodie bag in different areas.

The events coming up are at the Cheviot Centre, Padgepool Place, Wooler (NE71 6BL) on Thursday, April 3 from 10am to noon; Chatton Village Hall (NE66 5PX) on Tuesday, April 15 between 6pm and 7.30pm; Branxton Village Hall (TD12 4SP) on Tuesday, April 29 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The Scottish broadband provider is delivering an ultra-fast broadband network across north Northumberland as part of the Project Gigabit programme in locations including Belford, Wooler, Seahouses, Otterburn, Powburn and Berwick.

People living in these areas can come along and chat to the team and learn more about local build, ask any questions and sign-up for the new services.

Andy Hepburn, chief operating officer at GoFibre, said: “We’re excited to have this packed programme of community events in a real range of local venues.

“Our team is regularly out and about to speak to local residents and businesses, and answer any questions about GoFibre – or full fibre broadband in general.

“If you live in or near one of our events, please drop by for a chat and don’t miss the chance to win some great prizes.”

To stay informed about GoFibre and ultra-fast broadband, or sign-up if you are unable to attend the events, go to https://gofibre.co.uk/register