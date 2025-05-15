Residents in the Norham and Horncliffe areas are being connected to the world class speeds of full fibre broadband.

They are among the latest communities to join the GoFibre network alongside Alnwick and Berwick.

In addition, the Project Gigabit Northumberland build has been expanded to include some bordering premises in the Scottish Borders, such as those in the village of Ladykirk, as it made logistical sense due to the way the network is laid.

Throughout the build process, GoFibre overcame several hurdles including the unique challenge of building across Norham Bridge to Ladykirk.

Andy Hepburn, chief operating officer at GoFibre, said: “Our team has worked incredibly hard on the build in Ladykirk and Norham areas, taking on some unique challenges along the way towards making the prospect of ultra-fast broadband a reality for residents.

“We’re looking forward to everyone enjoying the benefits of a world class broadband connection.”

The work has been completed as part of the UK Government’s Project Gigabit initiative.

Project Gigabit is the programme designed to enable hard-to-reach communities to access gigabit-capable broadband. In autumn 2022, the independent broadband provider was awarded two multi-million-pound contracts to improve broadband connections in Durham-Teesdale and north Northumberland.

The network enables seamless use of multiple devices at home, smoother remote working and enhanced business productivity.

People in the GoFibre areas can now sign-up to experience the benefits and they are encouraged to check the availability of its services by going to www.gofibre.co.uk/check-availability