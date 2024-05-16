Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Go Outdoors is preparing to open its new Alnwick branch.

The outdoor specialist has been providing equipment for activities from dog walking and hiking to climbing and cold water therapy since 1998 when it was launched by Paul Caplan and John Graham.

A new branch will be opening next to Homebase and Sainsbury’s on Saturday, June 1 at 9am.

Go Outdoors say customers can expect a day of fun for the whole family, with vouchers and goodie bags to take home and lots of entertainment.

The new Go Outdoors store in Alnwick.

The shop is located in the old Argos building, which closed along with dozens of others and relocated into the neighbouring Sainsbury’s.