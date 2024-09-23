Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known outdoor activities company is looking to create an adventure facility at the Northumberlandia site near Cramlington.

Go Ape has agreed with The Land Trust to develop a course that it believes would appeal to the visitor profile for the tourist attraction.

The site includes woodland as well as the landform sculpture and the proposed facility would be located within the woodland in the southern area of the park, with the company saying in its planning application design and access statement to Northumberland County Council that this means it would not impact on the landform.

Most of the course would be high up in the trees and the zip line landing areas would be in contact with the ground.

Northumberlandia. The proposed facility would be located within the woodland in the southern area of the site.

The design and access statement also includes the following: “This application is for permission to develop a Treetop Adventure (TTA) and Treetop Adventure + (TTA+) high ropes course with associated reception cabin, staff room and store in the forest.

“In relation to the associated facilities, we propose installing three 20ft converted shipping containers. The units will be clad and painted to match the existing café and toilet building.

“The proposed activities will look like existing Go Ape facilities around the UK.

“Natural materials such as timber will be used, which will help the course blend in with its natural surroundings. The course will be built on trees.

“Participants are able to access the course by staircases or access towers. As with the other elements of the course, these are constructed from timber.”