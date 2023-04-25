News you can trust since 1854
Climate Central map shows how areas of the Northumberland coast will look by 2050.Climate Central map shows how areas of the Northumberland coast will look by 2050.
Climate Central map shows how areas of the Northumberland coast will look by 2050.

Global warming map predicts parts of Alnmouth, Berwick, Blyth, Newbiggin, Seahouses, Beadnell, Holy Island and Druridge Bay could be under water by 2050

Some towns and villages in Northumberland are predicted to be underwater in 30 years if sea levels continue to rise, according to a climate change group.

By Charlie Watson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST

A map produced by Climate Central, which is based on peer-reviewed science in leading journals, forecast what could happen if the temperature rises, with areas of the coast completely submerged.

Experts have warned a rise of three degrees in global temperatures would be disastrous, with heatwaves, droughts and extreme weather events becoming more common.

It is also predicted that the coastlines today would look completely different by 2050.

Here is a look at the 2050 predictions:

By 2050, Berwick's coastline is predicted to change with significant damage hitting the River Tweed.

1. Berwick

By 2050, Berwick's coastline is predicted to change with significant damage hitting the River Tweed. Photo: Climate Central

Photo Sales
By 2050, a large chunk of the coastline at Beal is predicted to be submerged. The coastline of Holy Island will also be left under water.

2. Beal and Holy Island

By 2050, a large chunk of the coastline at Beal is predicted to be submerged. The coastline of Holy Island will also be left under water. Photo: Climate Central

Photo Sales
By 2050, a significant area of Ross will be submerged. Alongside this, the coastline towards Bamburgh and Waren Mill will be pushed back due to the sea level rise. Bamburgh Castle and the golf club will take a hit and are predicted to be left under water.

3. Ross and Bamburgh

By 2050, a significant area of Ross will be submerged. Alongside this, the coastline towards Bamburgh and Waren Mill will be pushed back due to the sea level rise. Bamburgh Castle and the golf club will take a hit and are predicted to be left under water. Photo: Climate Central

Photo Sales
By 2050, it is predicted that the majority of the Farne Islands will be submerged, meaning the seals and puffins will need to find a new home.

4. Farne Islands

By 2050, it is predicted that the majority of the Farne Islands will be submerged, meaning the seals and puffins will need to find a new home. Photo: Climate Central

Photo Sales
