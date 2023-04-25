Global warming map predicts parts of Alnmouth, Berwick, Blyth, Newbiggin, Seahouses, Beadnell, Holy Island and Druridge Bay could be under water by 2050
Some towns and villages in Northumberland are predicted to be underwater in 30 years if sea levels continue to rise, according to a climate change group.
By Charlie Watson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST
A map produced by Climate Central, which is based on peer-reviewed science in leading journals, forecast what could happen if the temperature rises, with areas of the coast completely submerged.
Experts have warned a rise of three degrees in global temperatures would be disastrous, with heatwaves, droughts and extreme weather events becoming more common.
It is also predicted that the coastlines today would look completely different by 2050.
Here is a look at the 2050 predictions:
