Glendale nominations wanted for lifetime achievement award

Tommy Swan was awarded the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Glendale Gateway Trust.

In 2018, it was Wooler horticulture enthusiast, lifelong gardener and Red Cross stalwart, Tommy Swan, who was presented with Glendale’s highest honour. Tommy’s outstanding record went back to 1948, when he first exhibited his vegetables at the horticultural show that year.

The aim of the Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) Lifetime Achievement Award is to recognise someone, like Tommy, who is seen to have made an outstanding contribution to the rural community.

Patrick Sheard, chairman of sponsors Glendale Gateway Trust, said: “For rural communities and the agricultural sector, there are challenging times ahead.

“This is not something new, but here in Glendale, we have some fantastic people within our community who can lead the way through the good and the difficult times – sometimes against the odds, whether foreseen or unforeseen.

“So, I really do believe that this award is very important in that it recognises these people who have been an example to others, or who have served their neighbourhood, through all weathers and The Glendale Gateway Trust, is delighted to support it.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachael Tait, GAS secretary, added: “It is a real privilege to be able to acknowledge and to thank someone each year on behalf of their local community for their work and devotion, and to champion, an unsung hero.

“In the previous two years, we have been overcome by the dedication and commitment behind the entries we have received and once again, I confirm that all previous nominations will be put forward for judging along will all new nominations.”

Nominations will be reviewed by a team of judges, including representatives from both The Glendale Agricultural Committee and The Glendale Gateway Trust. Nominations will remain anonymous. The successful nominee will receive a specially commissioned trophy and £50 in prize money.