A community development trust has received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The Glendale Gateway Trust, based at the Cheviot Centre in Wooler, received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2024, which is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive and is the equivalent to an MBE.

Chief Executive Karen Froggatt and several staff members, volunteers and trustees attended a prestigious evening ceremony on December 15 at The Bosk in Branton, where Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland Dr Caroline Pryor presented the award.

In addition to the crystal award and certificate, two volunteers from the group will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May or June 2025, along with other recipients of the award.

Glendale Gateway Trust members were presented the award by Dr Caroline Pryor, Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

The Glendale Trust is one of 281 recipients of the award this year.

In a statement, The Glendale Trust wrote: “We are delighted to be recognised in this way for the work that the Trust carries out in the Glendale communities. We would like to thank our wonderful volunteers once again for all their selfless hard work over the years.

“A wonderful evening was had by all. We will be forever proud of our beautiful crystal award which will be on display in The Cheviot Centre."

The trust was developed in 1996 and works to benefit the community, economy and heritage of Glendale. They work with the community to improve the environment and overcome rural inequalities.

Some of their work includes creating affordable housing, supporting community projects and managing the Cheviot Centre, which provides rooms for activities, office and communal spaces and houses the Police Station, library and Newcastle Building Society.