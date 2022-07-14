As well as live bands, stalls and children's entertainment, there will be food available from the Mart Kitchen, German street food from Memories of the Black Forest and Mediterranean grub from Gyros' little Greek Taverna, plus a mobile bar.

Glendale Community Ceilidh Band, one of the biggest in the Borders, will perform during the afternoon and will be inviting visitors to swing their partners in an impromptu ceilidh.

Other live bands booked to play include King Size Voodoo Traveller, The Joe Mangels, Antic Hay and Half a Robot.

Glendale Community Ceilidh Band.

The event on Sunday, July 24, which returns after a three-year break because of Covid, is trying out a new venue at Harrison and Hetherington's Auction Mart on the Berwick Road, NE71 6SL.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “There's plenty of room at the Mart for the whole festival and the extra entertainment we wanted to put on, with room left over for dancing.”

Wooler Farmers' Market, which has increased its number of stallholders over the last two years is also being held on Sunday July 24 from 10am to 1.30pm in the bus station on the High Street.

The spokesman added: “We're hoping that people make a day of it by coming to the farmers' market, having their lunch in Wooler and then going on to enjoy the music in the Mart from 2pm to 9pm.”

Antic Hay.

The Joe Mangels - named after a Neighbours character from the 1980s.