In 2019 it was cancelled due to torrential rain, while a tinder dry field and scorching sunshine welcomed spectators on Saturday.

The atmosphere was very relaxed with a ten-piece band entertaining the crowd, a packed show tent and much else to do.

The West Percy foxhounds are a great favourite with the children who can mingle with the dogs in the show wing.

Hot weather on a hard baked course for the hill race. Picture: John Martin Lang

There was also a bouncy castle, children’s sports, face painting and story telling, a face painter and a story teller.

The main ring entertainment was an exhibition of gun dog training given by Joe Hipwell of Sealpin Gundogs which gave a fascinating insight into the psychology of dog training and was very well received by the crowd.

A great range of classic cars from a 1930s Rolls Royce Limousine to a small two-seater MG made a great point of interest and a range of stallholders offered information and local products.

The Hill Race was run in an amazingly quick time of sub 20 minutes considering the heat and all participants were safely round with plenty of water on offer along the course.

Terrier racing.

Glanton’s terrier race is legendary for it’s chaos (terriers are in a minority) and it was, as ever, a great crowd pleaser.

At the close the crowd were slow to depart, appreciating the wonderful views from the showfield and the lovely refreshments on offer.

All in all a cracking show and great way to get back to normality after the last two years.

Vintage vehicles on display.