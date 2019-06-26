Boys and girls with copies of the letter sent to Lucy Bronze.

The all-female team at Whittingham Church of England Primary School, near Alnwick, only formed last year and look upon the former pupil at the nearby Duchess’s Community High School as an inspiration.

With World Cup fever rising – England’s Lionesses play Norway in the tournament’s quarter-finals tomorrow – the school has wished her good luck in letters sent to her via Wembley Stadium.

Young female footballers at Whittingham Church of England Primary School are keeping their fingers crossed for Lucy Bronze and England.

The team also hope the tough-tackling defender can visit them to pass on training tips once the competition in France is finished.

Headteacher Belinda Athey: “She is such an inspiration and everyone here is really enjoying the tournament. The profile of the women’s game is just so higher than it used to be and it helps that the matches are on proper television at a decent time for everyone to watch.”

Girls played in a mixed team until last year when the school decided to hold all-female training sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Athey said: “Some of the girls said they were more likely to play football if there were just training sessions for girls. You know how it is, boys have generally played football since a younger age and think they are better than the girls although that is not necessarily the case.

Lucy Bronze has never forgotten her roots and is pictured here training Alnwick Town girls in 2015.

“It has proved popular given that 45 out of 50 of our Key Stage Two pupils between the ages of eight and 11 are girls.”

Seven-a-side matches against South Northumberland schools and friendlies against others in the Alnwick area will culminate in a competition at Whittingham on Friday.

Berwick-born Bronze, 27, started her junior footballing career at Alnwick Town before joining Blyth and later starred for Sunderland Everton, Liverpool, and Manchester City. She now plays for French side Olympique Lyon and is a regular starter at right-back for Phil Neville’s England side.