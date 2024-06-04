Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts enjoyed a well-deserved day off from the reunion tour with a visit to Bamburgh.

She uploaded a video to Instagram on Monday, walking along the beach with Bamburgh Castle behind her.

She is seen holding a cup of tea and telling viewers how happy she is to be outdoors, calling it the best day off and best break in her tour bus/hotel routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola said: “The joy in my heart from some outside space and this beautiful scenery. I came to Bamburgh Castle because I wanted to see the where Uhtred from The Last Kingdom was fighting for.

Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud in Bamburgh. Picture: (left) Instagram.

"I have my cup of tea, I’ve had an almond cherry cake and I just feel so happy for the fresh air. We’ve had three amazing shows in Newcastle and this is the cherry on top before we leave to Aberdeen.”

The group performed at Newcastle's Utilita Arena for three nights in a row, playing to around 33,000 people.