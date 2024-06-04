Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts enjoys trip to Bamburgh
and live on Freeview channel 276
She uploaded a video to Instagram on Monday, walking along the beach with Bamburgh Castle behind her.
She is seen holding a cup of tea and telling viewers how happy she is to be outdoors, calling it the best day off and best break in her tour bus/hotel routine.
Nicola said: “The joy in my heart from some outside space and this beautiful scenery. I came to Bamburgh Castle because I wanted to see the where Uhtred from The Last Kingdom was fighting for.
"I have my cup of tea, I’ve had an almond cherry cake and I just feel so happy for the fresh air. We’ve had three amazing shows in Newcastle and this is the cherry on top before we leave to Aberdeen.”
The group performed at Newcastle's Utilita Arena for three nights in a row, playing to around 33,000 people.
Nicola and her band colleagues Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl Cole, have been on their reunion tour ‘The Girls Aloud Show’ since May 17 and have sold out arenas across the UK and Ireland.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.