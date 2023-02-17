Jessica King won a competition to be the first to try out Lilidorei.

Jessica King, from north Kent, won a competition to test out the world’s biggest children’s play park ahead of its opening this spring.

She said: “It was wonderful to see how it was being built and how everything is coming together; I’m sure it will be a big hit and everyone’s experiences will be memorable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development has cost £15m and will feature a settlement of earthy wooden houses to explore in a land of fantastical creatures such as goblins, elves, dwarves and pixies.

Visitors will be transported to a magical universe through the unique use of immersive sound and zip wires, with slides and climbing walls connecting each area.

The idea for the park was dreamt up by the Duchess of Northumberland, with the name meaning ‘the children’s adventure with play at its heart’.

She hopes to get children to use their imaginations in a screen-free environment and ‘awaken’ their senses as they venture through the gigantic play structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duchess of Northumberland said: “Lilidorei has lived in my imagination for the past 12 years and I am delighted to bring my creative vision to life.

“The saddest thing is when scientists disprove theories, and we are told that the Loch Ness monster doesn’t exist or that the tooth fairy isn’t real or that Santa is make-believe.