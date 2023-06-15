The five day, 100km trek, is for CoppaFeel! and its mission to stamp out late breast cancer diagnosis and give everyone the best possible chance of survival.

Nearly £300,000 has been raised so far as the 120 trekkers have made their way along a section of Hadrian’s Wall, climbed to the summit of Cheviot and visited Rothbury, Berwick, Holy Island, Bamburgh, Dunstanburgh and Craster.

They have been camping each night at Doxford Farm, near Alnwick.

Coppafeel! trekkers in Northumberland. Source: Instagram

Another celebrity taking part is chef Candice Brown, a former winner of The Great British Bake-Off, who admitted the nine hour trek up the 815m Cheviot ‘was a shock to the legs and lungs’.

CoppaFeel! aims to educate young people about getting to know their bodies, and empowering them to spot the early signs of the disease.

Giovanna Fletcher says: “There’s a remarkable thing that happens when you put a bunch of strangers like this together in a new environment and set them a challenge.

"I simply love watching the bonds formed, seeing the trekkers encourage and support each other and the way fears are broken and a new confidence built.

"The fact they all do this in the name of CoppaFeel! is humbling. They walk so that one day another person will one day be trekking with CoppaFeel!, saying how doing these things has saved their life.”