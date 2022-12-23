The Berwick Old Age Pensioners Association was heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic – meaning it was unable to raise funds, with some senior citizens missing out on their annual Christmas meal.

Last year, Gillian Ainslie felt this was such a shame that she took it upon herself to deliver the meals herself. With the help of sponsors, she was able to deliver nearly 40 bags last Christmas.

This year the association unfortunately folded, but Gillian was determined to deliver the festive treats once again.

Bags containing Christmas meals have been delivered again this year thanks to Gillian Ainslie and supporters.

With thanks to JH Greenwood, 1st Cab, Morrisons and Printspot, and with help from her colleagues and friends, like last year she has been able to help bring a bit of festive cheer to elderly residents of the town in need.