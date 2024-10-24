Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Channel swimmer Gill Castle has added ‘Woman of the Year Award nominee’ to her list of achievements as she prepares for her third charity trip to Kenya.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill has used personal experiences to raise awareness about ostomates on a national and international scale and attended the Women of the Year Awards in London for her outstanding achievement as the first person to solo swim the English Channel with a stoma.

She said: “I spoke to scientists and charity founders, and there were lots of very famous people there like Yulia Navalnaya. It's very humbling to be in a room with somebody like her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m quite amazed, really, that a girl from Alnwick managed to make it all the way down to London and that anyone's even heard of me.

Gill Castle and her team provided resources, education and support during their last visit to Kenya in 2023.

"It was just a real celebration of female empowerment and it's not something I ever thought in a million years I would be invited to go to.”

Gill is heading back to Kenya for the third time on November 7 as part of the work her charity ‘Chameleon Buddies’ provides to a community of women at the Gynocare Women's and Fistula Hospital. Resources and education are given to the hospital so they can care for those who have undergone traumatic births.

With their bags packed and agenda prepared, this visit will be their least stressful so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill said: "We can't wait. It feels like we're going to our second home now. We know everybody and it feels like it's been two years of really hard work to get to this point where we can just go. We know what we're doing, we know what to expect and I can't wait to bring the extra nurse as well.”

Gill Castle with Dame Tracey Emin at the Women of the Year Awards.

Specialist nurse Karen Nodes will join the team to focus on helping women with incontinence. Gill also hopes to see more women attend their satellite peer support groups.

“It’s really nice because that's what we wanted to happen in the first place, for them to hold their own groups,” Gill added. “The patients come from all over Kenya so it's not possible for them to all keep coming back to the hospital.”

Gill’s previous trip to Kenya in the BBC iPlayer documentary “The Stoma Swimmer” is available to watch until December 19.