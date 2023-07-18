News you can trust since 1854
Giant millipede in the spotlight as geo-walks on coast restart

Local expert Dr Ian Kille will be running the first of a series of walks on Tuesday, July 25.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST

This will explore the internationally famous geology on the coast near Howick, including the location of the recently discovered giant millipede.

The rocks at Howick have not only yielded this headline-making fossil, but many other fossils that help tell the story of what it was like when this epic creature roamed a river-shore in the Carboniferous Period some 340 million years ago.

The walk will give people an opportunity to explore this ancient world along with an opportunity to sense the immense forces which have affected these rocks once they were laid down.

Howick channel structure.Howick channel structure.
Dr Kille said: “This stretch of coastline contains the evidence of forces which are capable of building mountains.

“I love just walking this beautiful stretch of coast, rich with wildlife and history, but the stories which the geology tell of the ancient worlds in which its rocks formed give an extra depth of meaning to it all.”

To book a place, email [email protected] or go to the Northumbrian Earth website where you can see the details of the walk – www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/event/124-storm-and-stress-howick – places are limited.

The walk will be approximately 6km and will involve scrambling across slippery beach rocks so good footwear, appropriate clothing and a basic level of fitness is required.

Details for the other walks in the series and how to book can be found at www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/geo-walks along with other events being run by Northumbrian Earth.

