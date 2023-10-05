News you can trust since 1854
Get set for a new season with the Age UK Morpeth shop and The Wombles

The Age UK shop in Morpeth has teamed up with The Wombles to ask the public to get ready for autumn and winter by having a clear out.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
The Age UK shop in Morpeth ready for autumn.The Age UK shop in Morpeth ready for autumn.
The much-loved characters are helping the charity to encourage people to donate any items they no longer want or need – for example, the books you read on your summer holiday, the sandals you no longer wear or the T-shirt rarely worn.

People donating and shopping in the Age UK Morpeth shop in Newgate Street can also pick up Wombles goodies from a limited-edition range of new items celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Tina Scott, shop manager at Age UK in Morpeth, said: “We’ve been working with The Wombles throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, encouraging people to join the sustainable movement and do their bit for the environment.

“To kick-start a new season, we’re encouraging everyone in Morpeth to have a clear out and donate any quality items they no longer need.”

