The Age UK shop in Morpeth ready for autumn.

The much-loved characters are helping the charity to encourage people to donate any items they no longer want or need – for example, the books you read on your summer holiday, the sandals you no longer wear or the T-shirt rarely worn.

People donating and shopping in the Age UK Morpeth shop in Newgate Street can also pick up Wombles goodies from a limited-edition range of new items celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Tina Scott, shop manager at Age UK in Morpeth, said: “We’ve been working with The Wombles throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, encouraging people to join the sustainable movement and do their bit for the environment.

