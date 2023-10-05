Get set for a new season with the Age UK Morpeth shop and The Wombles
The much-loved characters are helping the charity to encourage people to donate any items they no longer want or need – for example, the books you read on your summer holiday, the sandals you no longer wear or the T-shirt rarely worn.
People donating and shopping in the Age UK Morpeth shop in Newgate Street can also pick up Wombles goodies from a limited-edition range of new items celebrating their 50th anniversary.
Tina Scott, shop manager at Age UK in Morpeth, said: “We’ve been working with The Wombles throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, encouraging people to join the sustainable movement and do their bit for the environment.
“To kick-start a new season, we’re encouraging everyone in Morpeth to have a clear out and donate any quality items they no longer need.”