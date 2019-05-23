Get on board as Northumberland Day flies the flag for county pride

Organisers are flying the flag for Northumberland Day.

The third annual celebration of our county takes place on Sunday, and those behind it have been out and about with a giant flag to raise awareness of the event.

First stop for the flag was Seahouses harbour, in a village which will be turned red and yellow for the weekend celebrations and Northumberland Day itself. The team at Golden Gate Farne Island Boat Trips helped reveal the message to Northumbrians this weekend – show pride in your county.

A packed schedule already exists for Northumberland Day, featuring everything from a new Blyth-based Festival of Northumberland, organised by Blyth Development Trust and to be attended by the new Mayor of North of Tyne, Jamie Driscoll, to tours of Langley Castle and its medieval battlements by costumed knights, food and drink launches, disability and additional needs sporting and craft activities, Ashington Rocks rock festival and arts and crafts events and drop-in sessions.

Kirkharle is raising a Northumberland Day flag each day, from yesterday, in a spot that has historical significance, thanks to an event or occurrence that happened there.

There will be a walk over the sands on the Pilgrim’s Way to Holy Island, organised by Foosteps Northumberland, and a sunset cruise to Grace Darling’s Longstone Island, with Golden Gate Boat Tours.

Beadnell is one of the village which is really going to town. It is again planning its all-day celebration around the Craster Arms and again having the parade of Northumbrian pipers that proved such a wow-factor last year

Businesses are also involved. Tomorrow, Northumberland College will film the businesses in which its apprentices are working, to help showcase business contribution to the county.

Northumberland Day organiser Jane Hunt said: “Northumberland Day is not just a celebration, but a force for good, uniting communities behind a common goal – that of showing pride in the county.

“We are also generating economic benefit for businesses and bringing additional tourism spend into the county. There is nothing not to like about Northumberland Day, which is driven by passion, not pounds.”

Seven coveted fused-glass NorthumbieAwards will be presented this year, and there is still time for sponsors to get involved from as little as £60. Current sponsors are: Northumberland County Show, Langley Castle Hotel, Helen Grierson Glass Studio, Catapult PR, Ken Bradbury, Northumberland County Council and The County Day Company..

Everyone is being urged to get on board and use the hashtag #NorthumberlandDay to promote their activities.

A live feed from passionate Northumbrians currently overseas – Backpacks and Cameras – will show photographs from around the county all day on Sunday. Those wishing to view and comment via a live chat facility can do so at http://www.youtube.com/c/BackpacksAndCameras

Jane said: “We are thrilled by what’s happening to celebrate our third Northumberland Day, by the traffic to our website and by the engagement on social media. Northumberland Day has gained massive momentum this year, as we believed it would. We already being talked about in the same breath as Yorkshire Day, which has been going since the 1970s. Northumbrians should be very proud.”

To get involve, email 2019@northumberlandday.co.uk More information can be found at www.northumberlandday.co.uk

A selection of events

May 23

A Taste of Northumbria, Alnwick: 10am to 5pm, Meet the Brewer: chance to chat to the brewer of the First & Last Brewery and sample Mad Jack Ha’ beer

Smile Through Sport Disability Sport, Willowburn Sports Centre, Alnwick: 10.30am to noon, disability sport sampling sessions covering boccia, cricket, tennis and volleyball

May 24

A Taste of Northumbria, Alnwick: 10am to 5pm, launch of two new beers – Oswald’s Whiteblade and St Aidan’s.

May 25

Northumberland Kayak Fishing Event.

Alnwick Markets, Alnwick: 9am to 4pm: Northumberland Day market with live music.

Ridley Park Blyth: 10am to 11am, Friends of Ridley Park Tree Trail Walk.

Seahouses: Shop windows dedicated to Northumberland Day and the county colours, Northumberland Day cake and cupcakes in the One Coffee 1, Northumberland Day ice-creams from Coxon’s award-winning ice-cream shop and Northumberland Day Strawberry Cream Teas and a cake stall, plus Saturday raffle, in Seahouses Methodist Church, 1pm to 4pm (also on Northumberland Day).

A Taste of Northumbria, Alnwick: 10am to 5pm, launch of currently limited edition exceptional new Alnmouth gin,

Melanie’s Tearoom, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea: Northumbrian food celebration including nettle cheese scones, hand-knitted customer decorations and bunting and a visit by the Newbiggin-by-the-Sea choir.

Golden Gate Farne Island Boat Trips, Seahouses: 6.45pm sailing, Northumberland Day Sunset Cruise, sailing to Longstone Island for a tour of the Grace Darling lighthouse.

Alwinton Summer Concert, Alwinton Church: 7.30pm to 10pm, Counterpoise and the Art of Love: the early life of Alma Mahler.

May 26 (Northumberland Day)

Beadnell: Car boot, 9am; dog show, 2.30pm; hog roast and live music at the Craster Arms from noon until late; raising of the Northumberland flag and Northumbrian pipers parade, 5.30pm; history exhibition and display of Phil Russell Art Group work in St Ebba’s Church and refreshments in the WI Hall.

Tomlinson’s Café and Bunkhouse, Rothbury: Northumbrian celebration with prize for best dressed (in red and yellow/gold) customer.

A Taste of Northumbria, Alnwick: 10am to 5pm, launch of new Blød mead, with samplings.

Ashington Rocks, Ashington: 1pm to 11.30pm, rock music event with music by various local bands.

Festival of Northumberland, Blyth: Free admission, 11am to 4pm, entertainment, children’s zone, refreshments, stalls.

Return of the Puffins: Coastal and Farne Island Adventure from Lundgren Tours, 10.30am to 7pm, sea cruise to Longstone Island and coastal path guided walk to Embleton Bay, plus transport from Northumbria University Business School

Boulmer Village Celebrations: 10am to 3pm, teas and possibly crab stotties in Boulmer Memorial Hall.

Northumberland Day Pilgrim’s Way Walk with Footsteps Northumberland: 11.15am to 5pm, walk over the sands to Holy Island on an idyllic and historic journey.

Art and Craft Fair, Warkworth Memorial Hall: 10.30am to 4pm, local arts and crafts from local talents

Northumberland Rocks Group: County-wide rock-hiding treasure hunt. Find the special Northumberland Day rocks.

May 27

Rothbury Annual Street Fair, Rothbury: 10am to 4pm, all manner of entertainment and children’s activities.

St Michael and All Angels Church, Ingram: 2.30pm to 4.30pm, Northumberland Day church fete.

May 28

Headway Arts, Blyth: Northumberland Day Creative Café, 1pm to 3pm.

May 29

Headway Arts, Blyth: Creative Community Workshop Drop-in Session, 10am to noon, and family-friendly creative workshop, 1pm to 3pm.

May 30

Amble Pin Cushion, Amble: 9.30am to 4pm, How to Make a Puffin creative session.

Headway Arts, Blyth: 10am to noon and 1pm to 3pm, family-friendly creative workshop.

LV50 Lightship, Blyth Harbour: 11am to 4pm, a chance to go aboard LV50 and find out all about life on a lightship.

For the full programme of events, visit www.northumberlandday.co.uk