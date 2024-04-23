Get a will done in Berwick in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking place from May 7 to May 9, they are offering six appointments – two each day on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – with a donation to the hospice. Their phone number for appointments is 01289 306724.
Solicitor Darren Linthwaite said: “The firm has been a part of the historic Quay Walls in Berwick for a very long time and we see ourselves as a trusted part of the town and wider community.
“For this reason, it is a pleasure for us to be involved in helping HospiceCare North Northumberland – which offers such a valuable service.
“Personally, I lost a very close loved one at far too young an age a few years back and the care and support she received by a local hospice where we lived was invaluable to us both. I am therefore pleased to help in this small way.”
It falls during Dying Matters, which is a national hospice week, and the hospice is hosting a drop-in café at Hazel Marsden House in Berwick on Thursday, May 9 between 9.30am and 4pm that is free to attend.
Jane Stratton (fundraising and events), a trustee and some of the clinical team will be there with tea and coffee and cake ready to chat and answer questions about the hospice, which is the main provider of palliative care in north Northumberland and has two Wellbeing Centres, and its services.