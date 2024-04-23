Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place from May 7 to May 9, they are offering six appointments – two each day on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – with a donation to the hospice. Their phone number for appointments is 01289 306724.

Solicitor Darren Linthwaite said: “The firm has been a part of the historic Quay Walls in Berwick for a very long time and we see ourselves as a trusted part of the town and wider community.

“For this reason, it is a pleasure for us to be involved in helping HospiceCare North Northumberland – which offers such a valuable service.

Hazel Marsden House on Violet Terrace. Picture by Google.

“Personally, I lost a very close loved one at far too young an age a few years back and the care and support she received by a local hospice where we lived was invaluable to us both. I am therefore pleased to help in this small way.”

It falls during Dying Matters, which is a national hospice week, and the hospice is hosting a drop-in café at Hazel Marsden House in Berwick on Thursday, May 9 between 9.30am and 4pm that is free to attend.