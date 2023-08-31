News you can trust since 1854
German cyclists reach Berwick as part of their ride in aid of Mary’s Meals

Two cyclists on a European ride in aid of a global school feeding charity have rolled into Berwick.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:19 BST

Lucia Höfer (18) and Jakob Gold (20) are undertaking a 1,000km ride from Germany to Scotland. Their final destination is the headquarters of Mary’s Meals in Dalmally, Argyll.

They aim to raise €11,000 in donations in time for this year’s World Children’s Day, enough to provide 500 children with daily school meals for a whole year.

Asked about her motivation for the journey, Lucia said: “Together with Jakob, I would like to fight against world hunger. The current situation in this regard is deplorable, so it is very important to me to do everything I can.

Lucia Höfer and Jakob Gold pictured in Berwick during their 1,000km ride.Lucia Höfer and Jakob Gold pictured in Berwick during their 1,000km ride.
“I have been involved in various projects for several years. I think it’s so important to educate people about the current world hunger situation and tell them about the wonderful work of Mary’s Meals.

“I’m always overwhelmed by the positive feedback I get from my campaigns. It motivates me a lot to experience through active engagement that everyone really can make a difference. I am also incredibly enriched by the helpfulness and joy of the people I encounter.”

The pair admitted that headwinds and finding places to sleep are sometimes challenges – and Lucia got a flat tyre during the Northumberland leg.

But, as she said: “Maybe it's a bit naive, but in my experience there is a solution to every problem.”

For more information about the charity, go to www.marysmeals.org.uk

