German cyclists reach Berwick as part of their ride in aid of Mary’s Meals
Lucia Höfer (18) and Jakob Gold (20) are undertaking a 1,000km ride from Germany to Scotland. Their final destination is the headquarters of Mary’s Meals in Dalmally, Argyll.
They aim to raise €11,000 in donations in time for this year’s World Children’s Day, enough to provide 500 children with daily school meals for a whole year.
Asked about her motivation for the journey, Lucia said: “Together with Jakob, I would like to fight against world hunger. The current situation in this regard is deplorable, so it is very important to me to do everything I can.
“I have been involved in various projects for several years. I think it’s so important to educate people about the current world hunger situation and tell them about the wonderful work of Mary’s Meals.
“I’m always overwhelmed by the positive feedback I get from my campaigns. It motivates me a lot to experience through active engagement that everyone really can make a difference. I am also incredibly enriched by the helpfulness and joy of the people I encounter.”
The pair admitted that headwinds and finding places to sleep are sometimes challenges – and Lucia got a flat tyre during the Northumberland leg.
But, as she said: “Maybe it's a bit naive, but in my experience there is a solution to every problem.”
For more information about the charity, go to www.marysmeals.org.uk