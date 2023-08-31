Lucia Höfer (18) and Jakob Gold (20) are undertaking a 1,000km ride from Germany to Scotland. Their final destination is the headquarters of Mary’s Meals in Dalmally, Argyll.

They aim to raise €11,000 in donations in time for this year’s World Children’s Day, enough to provide 500 children with daily school meals for a whole year.

Asked about her motivation for the journey, Lucia said: “Together with Jakob, I would like to fight against world hunger. The current situation in this regard is deplorable, so it is very important to me to do everything I can.

Lucia Höfer and Jakob Gold pictured in Berwick during their 1,000km ride.

“I have been involved in various projects for several years. I think it’s so important to educate people about the current world hunger situation and tell them about the wonderful work of Mary’s Meals.

“I’m always overwhelmed by the positive feedback I get from my campaigns. It motivates me a lot to experience through active engagement that everyone really can make a difference. I am also incredibly enriched by the helpfulness and joy of the people I encounter.”

The pair admitted that headwinds and finding places to sleep are sometimes challenges – and Lucia got a flat tyre during the Northumberland leg.

But, as she said: “Maybe it's a bit naive, but in my experience there is a solution to every problem.”