Generations of RNLI lifesavers on call this Christmas at Eyemouth RNLI
and live on Freeview channel 276
On average, RNLI lifeboats launch over 100 times during the Christmas period every year. These rescues are only made possible by the RNLI’s generous supporters, helping to fund the essential kit, training and equipment needed by lifeboat crews.
Christmas is a time for family and, for many, a time for sharing stories of times and generations past. For the Walker family from Eyemouth, these stories often involve saving lives at sea.
Peter Walker joined the volunteer crew at Eyemouth RNLI in 2005 and has helped save lives at sea for nearly 20 years. During this time, he has passed out as a mechanic and is now also training to become a volunteer coxswain. He is joined on the crew by his son, Ben Walker, who also joined the crew in 2005.
Peter follows in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, who were both involved with the Eyemouth lifeboat, with his grandfather serving as coxswain between 1953-57, and his father, Joe Walker, volunteering on the crew for 24 years before retiring in 1989.
What’s more, Peter’s older brother, George ‘Tudor’ Walker, joined the crew in the early 1970s at the age of 17 and was on the crew for 38 years. During this time, George also held the position of coxswain at Eyemouth RNLI.
Peter’s late brother, Joe Walker, also volunteered on the crew from the early 1980s until 1997.
Peter says: “I grew up seeing my dad being called out on the lifeboat, and now I am training to be a coxswain myself. It’s a really proud moment thinking about our family history and our involvement with the lifeboat here in Eyemouth to help save lives at sea.
“There’s no feeling quite like bringing someone home safe to their families – especially at Christmas. But as volunteer lifeboat crew we couldn’t launch without kind donations from the public which fund the kit, training and equipment we need to save others and get home safely to our own families.”
To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal, and enable the charity to continue its lifesaving work, visit: RNLI.org/WinterAppeal