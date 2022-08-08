Gearing up for another major charity bike ride in Northumberland

Alan Armstrong, Jim Halliday, Ian Plant, Rod Reed and Rob Tweddell all have caravans at The Kaims country park near Bamburgh and they have been involved in annual fundraising activities at the site during the August bank holiday weekend on a number of occasions.

Last year, as part of a group of six, they cycled from the country park to Holy Island and back (43 miles) to raise funds for Versus Arthritis and the British Heart Foundation.

Two residents at The Kaims died in July and early August 2021 and after the group decided to do a bike ride fundraiser, they separately asked the two widows for their chosen charity.

The five men who will be doing a 58-mile fundraising bike ride on August 28 take a break during a training ride.

The quintet agreed earlier this year to put together an even bigger cycling challenge on Sunday, August 28. The places to be covered in the circular route, which again will start and finish at the country park, include Chatton, Chillingham, Old Bewick, Eglingham, Alnwick, Longhoughton, Craster, Embleton, Beadnell, Seahouses and Bamburgh – 58 miles in total with climbs totalling just over 3,000ft.

Alan said: “This time we are riding for Prostate Cancer UK. The cause is close to many people’s hearts and three of our group have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, with two in remission and one still receiving treatment.

“We’ve trained around most of the route over the last few months and there is plenty of fantastic scenery during the 58 miles. For example, we will pass four iconic castles in Northumberland (Chillingham, Alnwick, Dunstanburgh and Bamburgh).

“Week by week we have pushed ourselves a bit further and hopefully we will all be in good shape at the end of the month.

“The five of us have a combined aged of 314 years on the day of the ride – hence our nickname, Last of the Summer Wine.”

More than £2,700, including Gift Aid, has already been donated.

Alan, who has been at the country park for nine years, added: “We’ve had great support once again. The community spirit at The Kaims is fantastic.”