Left, Chloe McCleary, Nina Fairbairn, Ellie Thompson and Caitlyn Murray celebrate with school dog Twiglet. Right, Elle and Lucy Rogers.

Despite challenges at a national level, students achieved a pleasing set of results across a wide range of subjects.

The school was delighted with the increase in the number of students who this year achieved grade 5 and above in English and Maths, alongside a range of subjects which also saw pupils achieve grade 7 or higher.

A particularly strong set of science results saw Nina Fairbairn, Estela Saldziute and Nisha Wilson score double grade 9s in science and they are all looking forward to beginning A-levels in science and maths in September.

A group of Berwick Academy GCSE students.

Xixin Chen and Sally Dumble both achieved grade 9s in Chinese, alongside a range of top grades in other subjects.

Twins Elle and Lucy Rogers were among the other students delighted to discover that they had been awarded top grades, which will see them both progress to A-level studies in the Sixth Form.

Headteacher Tracy Hush said: “The class of 2023 have worked extremely hard to achieve these excellent results under the difficult circumstances of recent years.

“With the support of teaching and pastoral staff, they have risen to the challenge.

Estela Saldziute.

“This is the culmination of three years of hard work for staff and students, and we are very grateful for the on-going support of parents and carers, and our local community.

“Our students are moving onto their next steps, with the vast majority returning to Sixth Form study at Berwick Academy, and others moving into vocational college courses and apprenticeships.

“We also look forward to welcoming new students from other schools, who are choosing to join our growing and successful Sixth Form. We are extremely proud of all of our students.”

Berwick Academy’s Sixth Form will grow significantly following this summer’s good results, with a large increase in students coming back to study at Berwick.