Smiling King Edward VI School students on GCSE results day.

This year, following two years of Centre and Teacher Assessed Grades due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students sat public exams in GCSEs or equivalent courses.

Despite the disruption, 80 per cent of King Edward VI School students achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths.

Headteacher Clare Savage said: “I would like to congratulate all Year 11 students and staff on an excellent set of GCSE results, which is testament to our Year 11s’ positive attitudes, determination and hard work.

The majority of students at the school will be joining the Sixth Form in September, whilst others will follow other further education courses or apprenticeship opportunities.

“I am proud of every one of our students who have worked so hard to achieve such fantastic grades. They have had a challenging time during the past two years, but they have been committed to their studies and sat their exams with confidence and determination.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff on behalf of our students for all the support they have given them.”

Head of year Jack Quinlain said: “This was a great year group with a really positive work ethic.

Pupils at King Edward VI School in Morpeth find out their GCSE results.

“They fully deserve these wonderful results and I wish them the very best for the next step in their educational journey.”