GCSEs delight at Morpeth's high school
Students at Morpeth’s high school overcame the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their learning to achieve a set of excellent GCSE results.
This year, following two years of Centre and Teacher Assessed Grades due to the Covid-19 pandemic, students sat public exams in GCSEs or equivalent courses.
Despite the disruption, 80 per cent of King Edward VI School students achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths.
Headteacher Clare Savage said: “I would like to congratulate all Year 11 students and staff on an excellent set of GCSE results, which is testament to our Year 11s’ positive attitudes, determination and hard work.
“I am proud of every one of our students who have worked so hard to achieve such fantastic grades. They have had a challenging time during the past two years, but they have been committed to their studies and sat their exams with confidence and determination.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff on behalf of our students for all the support they have given them.”
The majority of KEVI students will be joining its Sixth Form in September, whilst others will follow other further education courses or apprenticeship opportunities.
Head of year Jack Quinlain said: “This was a great year group with a really positive work ethic.
“They fully deserve these wonderful results and I wish them the very best for the next step in their educational journey.”
This year’s grades were awarded by exam boards at a midpoint between the last public exams in 2019 and the Teacher Assessed Grades of 2021.