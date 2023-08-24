Lucy Dodd, who attends Dame Allan’s Schools, Newcastle, achieved an outstanding eight GCSE grade 9s and one grade 8. She won two U17 international tournaments and the National U17 Mixed Doubles while in her final GCSE year.

She also won a Badminton England senior gold tournament and was awarded a Rising Star Award by Sport Newcastle.

Lucy said: “I’m really happy with my results and I’m looking forward to coming back to the Sixth Form at Dame Allan’s and focusing on A-levels, in view of then going to a university and continuing with high-level sport.”

Along with fellow successful GCSE students Lillie Quinlivan Coulson from Wylam (football) and Annabelle Clark from Gosforth (Irish dancing), they have managed to juggle their coursework, studies and exams with up to 20 hours of training every week.