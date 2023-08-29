News you can trust since 1854
Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden.
Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden.

Gay Day returns at The Alnwick Garden

The Alnwick Garden was more colourful than ever as Gay Day returned on Saturday.
By Ian Smith
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST

The finals of Mr Gay Great Britain, Mr Gay Europe, and Mx Drag Great Britain were held in front of the Grand Cascade.

The annual event, now in its fourth year, celebrates the LGBTQI+ community, its members and educates children about the power of embracing diversity.

All money raised went to The Charlie and Carter Foundation which provides financial support to families with terminally ill children or children with life-limiting conditions.

Representatives from DCHS Pride.

1. Gay Day 1

Representatives from DCHS Pride.

Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden.

2. Gay Day 2

Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden.

Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden.

3. Gay Day 3

Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden.

Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden.

4. Gay Day 4

Gay Day at The Alnwick Garden.

Related topics:Great Britain