The Alnwick Garden was more colourful than ever as Gay Day returned on Saturday.

The finals of Mr Gay Great Britain, Mr Gay Europe, and Mx Drag Great Britain were held in front of the Grand Cascade.

The annual event, now in its fourth year, celebrates the LGBTQI+ community, its members and educates children about the power of embracing diversity.

All money raised went to The Charlie and Carter Foundation which provides financial support to families with terminally ill children or children with life-limiting conditions.

Representatives from DCHS Pride.

