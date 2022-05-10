Gas pipe works causing traffic delays in Morpeth

The works have required a one-way system to be put in place.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is currently carrying out what it says is essential works to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the Market Place area.

Planned in collaboration with Northumberland County Council, they have required a one-way system on the A197 as a result of the carriageway closure between the Bridge Street/A197 roundabout and the A197/Gas House Lane Junction.

Some residents are unhappy with the situation, including Lindsay Chirnside who said: “A lot of traffic congestion has been caused by this one-way system and it should have been done by now.

“For example, no-one was working on it on Bank Holiday Monday last week. Also, why couldn’t the work be carried out at night times?”

While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will need to access customer properties to complete the project.

Dean Fuller, business operations lead for NGN, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Morpeth.

“We are continuing to carry out our essential activities while following strict guidelines for safe distance working, where possible, and following good hygiene practices as we continue to live with coronavirus.