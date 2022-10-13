Gary Barlow has recommended his fans pay Northumberland a visit.

He says he was blown away by the “beautiful” region while staying here in between performances in Newcastle this week.

The Take That frontman has been touring the UK with A Different Stage, which has seen him play venues much smaller to what he is used to.

Although he usually packs out arenas both at home and abroad, he has deliberately chosen smaller auditoriums for his latest venture, which seems him bare his soul in an honest autobiographical production.

Gary Barlow's tweet.

In between shows, he must have visited Northumberland and although he has not revealed exactly where, he tweeted to his four million followers: “I’ve had the privilege of staying in Northumberland this week – wow wow wow – if you ever get the chance take it – so beautiful."

He then posted an emoji of a smiling face with stars for eyes.

Barlow has been performing at the Tyne Theatre for three nights. Speculation is always rife about where famous people stay when they come to town but rather than booking a hotel in the city, he instead headed north to see what Northumberland had to offer.

His tweet has attracted 700 likes and dozens of replies. One, from Helen, said: “We visited Northumberland four years ago for the first time and were blown away by how stunning it is and not over populated with tourists unlike the south coast of the UK."

