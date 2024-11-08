Bamburgh Castle has unveiled its Christmas extravaganza for 2024.Bamburgh Castle has unveiled its Christmas extravaganza for 2024.
GALLERY: Christmas lands at Bamburgh Castle in spectacular fashion

By Paul Larkin
Published 8th Nov 2024, 16:18 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 12:13 GMT
Bamburgh Castle is inviting guests to join them on a Christmas journey through the ages as their spectacular 2024 festive decorations are unveiled. Here is what to expect.

See a viking ship under the Northern Lights and traditional mummers in animal masks, through to a sumptuous Tudor festive feast, Georgian elegance and Victorian customs. The Christmas display is a rich, evocative experience – creating a treasure trove of memories. These 24 pictures take you through the Yuletide installation, room by room.

The start of Bamburgh Castle's journey of Christmas through time - here in the Great Kitchen representing traditions from before Christianity. Mummers dressed as a stag and badger portray the Green Man, the forest god of nature and his goddess.

1. Evergreen Christmas

The start of Bamburgh Castle's journey of Christmas through time - here in the Great Kitchen representing traditions from before Christianity. Mummers dressed as a stag and badger portray the Green Man, the forest god of nature and his goddess. Photo: Paul Larkin

Goddess of the Green Man, in the Great Kitchen, part of the Christmas event at Bamburgh Castle

2. Animal magic

Goddess of the Green Man, in the Great Kitchen, part of the Christmas event at Bamburgh Castle Photo: Paul Larkin

Decorations on the delightful Christmas tree in the Great Kitchen at Bamburgh Castle.

3. Sparkling display

Decorations on the delightful Christmas tree in the Great Kitchen at Bamburgh Castle. Photo: Paul Larkin

The First Small Room at Bamburgh Castle is devoted to the Yule log, symbolising missing sunlight, with Yule being the name of the old winter solstice festival in Scandinavia. Spot the tiny tree gnomes made from pine cones.

4. Yule log

The First Small Room at Bamburgh Castle is devoted to the Yule log, symbolising missing sunlight, with Yule being the name of the old winter solstice festival in Scandinavia. Spot the tiny tree gnomes made from pine cones. Photo: Paul Larkin

