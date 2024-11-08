See a viking ship under the Northern Lights and traditional mummers in animal masks, through to a sumptuous Tudor festive feast, Georgian elegance and Victorian customs. The Christmas display is a rich, evocative experience – creating a treasure trove of memories. These 24 pictures take you through the Yuletide installation, room by room.
1. Evergreen Christmas
The start of Bamburgh Castle's journey of Christmas through time - here in the Great Kitchen representing traditions from before Christianity. Mummers dressed as a stag and badger portray the Green Man, the forest god of nature and his goddess. Photo: Paul Larkin
2. Animal magic
Goddess of the Green Man, in the Great Kitchen, part of the Christmas event at Bamburgh Castle Photo: Paul Larkin
3. Sparkling display
Decorations on the delightful Christmas tree in the Great Kitchen at Bamburgh Castle. Photo: Paul Larkin
4. Yule log
The First Small Room at Bamburgh Castle is devoted to the Yule log, symbolising missing sunlight, with Yule being the name of the old winter solstice festival in Scandinavia. Spot the tiny tree gnomes made from pine cones. Photo: Paul Larkin
