FW Capital backs Greencroft Homes’ eco-friendly style development
FW Capital is funding the development of the 294sqm Hartfield House in Hartburn by Greencroft Homes.
This is said to be a unique property architecturally designed to the highest standards, creating a contemporary four-bedroom home approached through a gated gravel drive and set within three acres that are bounded by woodland.
Modern methods of construction are used to expedite construction, drastically reduce environmental impact and allow for precision in insulation, ventilation and energy-efficient systems.
FW Capital manages the £35million NEPF on behalf of the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.
Chris Dixon, senior investment executive at FW Capital, said: “This is a really interesting and unique development that Greencroft Homes are bringing to market.
“Developers often find it challenging to access the finance they need to bring forward projects. Our support here demonstrates our appetite to support residential property.”