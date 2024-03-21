FW Capital backs Greencroft Homes’ eco-friendly style development

Work is nearing completion on an eco-style residential development in a rural village near Morpeth after receiving a six-figure investment from the North East Property Fund (NEPF).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Mar 2024, 10:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

FW Capital is funding the development of the 294sqm Hartfield House in Hartburn by Greencroft Homes.

This is said to be a unique property architecturally designed to the highest standards, creating a contemporary four-bedroom home approached through a gated gravel drive and set within three acres that are bounded by woodland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Modern methods of construction are used to expedite construction, drastically reduce environmental impact and allow for precision in insulation, ventilation and energy-efficient systems.

Most Popular
Representatives of FW Capital and Greencroft Homes at the site.Representatives of FW Capital and Greencroft Homes at the site.
Representatives of FW Capital and Greencroft Homes at the site.

FW Capital manages the £35million NEPF on behalf of the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

Chris Dixon, senior investment executive at FW Capital, said: “This is a really interesting and unique development that Greencroft Homes are bringing to market.

“Developers often find it challenging to access the finance they need to bring forward projects. Our support here demonstrates our appetite to support residential property.”

Related topics:WorkMorpeth