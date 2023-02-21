The community-run festival, which has been held in Wooler for more than 20 years, made a successful comeback last July after a two year break because of Covid.

However, organisers say there is no festival planned this year because there are not enough committee members to organise it.

Some of the committee members have been involved for 15 years or more and are retiring, leaving only one or two people at the helm.

Morris dancing on Wooler High Street.

“The festival is a great free day out for the community but events like this need new blood and new ideas if they are to continue,” said one of the remaining committee members.

“The decision to move last year's festival to the livestock mart, rather than pay more than £1,000 to Northumberland County Council to close the High Street, worked well for the music festival but attracted fewer community organisations.

“One possibility is to run it just as a music festival if more volunteers come forward. Alternately there might be another organisation or group of individuals who would be willing to take on the task of reviving the community side of the festival.

“Over the last few years, we have made a number of appeals for new committee members and helpers on the day but with little success. Those who are stepping down are happy to pass on information and advice if it's wanted but, sadly, the festival won't continue if no one comes forward.”

Volunteers are needed to organise the Glendale Festival.

Anyone interested in forming a new committee can contact Rachel on 01668 282406.

