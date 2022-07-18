Fussy flamingos and Macbeth among Berwick Literary Festival attractions for children

Arty-Fact Theatre Company will be returning to the festival and first schools have been invited to the Guildhall to watch Calamity Climate Change – described as a captivating, funny and eco-friendly play that includes Arty-Fact’s exciting blend of drama and puppetry.

The play will also be performed at the Grove School in Tweedmouth.

Middle Schools have been offered an interactive workshop provided by Arty-Fact, focusing on Shakespeare’s Macbeth and the KS3/KS4 curriculum.

Emily Haworth-Booth will lead a hands-on drawing and writing workshop for teenagers based on her book and Arty-Fact Theatre Company will be bringing its new play to Berwick.

These workshops were exceptionally popular in 2019 and festival organisers are pleased to be able to extend the offering to all middle schools in the Berwick Partnership this year.

Finally for high schools, poet Dr Jo Clement will spend a day at each school in the BLF-sponsored ‘Poet for a Day’ scheme.

Jo, who is also a lecturer at Northumbria University, will tailor the schools’ workshops to different age groups and curriculum requirements. Adults will be able to hear Jo reading her work on Saturday, October 15.

BLF organisers are excited to be holding free events in the town’s library on that Saturday.

Local artists Brita Granstrom and Jonathan Wild will be reading and drawing the four flamingo titles, focusing on their latest book ‘The Fussy Flamingo’, and librarian Katy Wedderburn will read the ever-popular ‘Story with No Pictures’ in a Jackanory-style session.

To round off the day, author-illustrator Emily Haworth-Booth will lead a hands-on drawing and writing workshop for teenagers. They will be guided through the process of making their own comics on the theme of activism and changing the world, based on her book ‘PROTEST!’.

Michael Gallico, chairman of the BLF steering group, said: “Providing schools with high-quality events that both educate and entertain has always been a key part of the festival’s role.

“We have to thank our patrons and sponsors, who make it possible for us to offer this programme.

“About 400 children in Berwick and the wider area watched our 2021 poetry sessions with Joseph Coelho, and we’re sure more young people will enjoy and learn from this year’s choice.”