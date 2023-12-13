Further national recognition for Morpeth care home
Riverside House in Low Stanners was among the finalists in the Community Involvement category at the recent annual Caring UK Awards, which recognise excellence and achievement within the care sector across the UK.
Last year Richard Dobinson, the home’s activities co-ordinator, won the Activities Team of the Year accolade at the awards.
The nomination information for this year’s awards included the following: ‘Our home has hosted two annual summer fairs in its grounds, drawing over 800 people to the most recent event. This featured 30 stalls from across the community, including the Fire Service and fire engine, army and air cadets, the blood bike team, and a performance from the Morpeth Scottish Pipe Band and dancers.
‘This year, our dementia choir – The Forget Me Not Choir – set themselves a challenge to perform for the local community at St James’ Community Hall in Morpeth. One hundred local people, including dignitaries and children and families from Goose Hill Nursery, who regularly visit the home as part of its intergenerational community work, attended the concert.
‘The Riverside family have also started work with Morpeth Poetry Group to publish a poetry booked based on residents’ life experiences.’
Sam Armstrong, Regional Manager for Riverside House, said: “Well done to Richard, and the whole team at Riverside House.
“It’s so important that our homes and residents are part of a supportive local community and that is something Riverside House excels at with its many initiatives.”