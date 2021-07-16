Further help for families in Northumberland during summer break

Support for eligible families during the summer is being provided by the Government’s Covid Local Support Grant.

Parents and carers of children and young people who receive free school meals during term time are able to receive £100 in vouchers. These will have been distributed via their school, either through the local authority Huggg scheme or their schools alternative voucher schemes.

Councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “This will once again be a welcome relief to many of our families and we are pleased to be able to support those families most in need during the summer break.

“With this and the Holiday Activity and Food programme being run through Northumberland Communities Together, our children and young people will have access to both healthy food and activities this summer.”

A total of 9,324 children and young people will benefit from the support, with parents and carers being sent their vouchers electronically.

Those who receive Huggg vouchers will be able to use them at supermarkets such as Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Marks and Spencer.

Families eligible for this support will have been communicated with via their school.

Families that are currently not eligible for this support, but are facing financial hardship or would like to find out more about the support available to them and their children this summer should contact Northumberland Communities Together.