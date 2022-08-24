Further funds for youth projects in Northumberland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young people, with the support of a registered youth or community organisation, can bid for projects or activities up to £500 that have a benefit to them and the communities they live in. A total of £18,000 is being provided.

Previous rounds of the fund have already made a difference to more than 2,000 young people through projects and activities they developed themselves.

These include awareness videos, clubs and forums, personal hygiene projects, re-engaging with education and training, sports activities and environmental projects.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

This fund continues to be shaped by young people and through working with the North East Youth Alliance, the Violence Reduction Unit will have the support of a youth panel responsible for reviewing applications and providing recommendations for funding.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “With another £18,000 available, I want young people to tell us how we spend this money – what projects, activities or support would you like to see?

“It is vitally important that we engage our region’s young people now to ensure they have the right support and access to opportunities so they can make positive decisions for the future, therefore reducing their chances of becoming involved in crime.

“That’s why providing young people with the opportunity to develop their own project or activity results in fantastic benefits such as increased confidence and learning new skills, which they can use in daily life.”