The completion date to upgrade the lifts at Berwick Railway Station has been delayed again.

Last month, a regular user of the station who is disabled spoke with the Gazette and criticised the length of time the Network Rail project was taking – which had been made worse by a delay to at least the end of February.

This week, he got back in touch to say there has been an update stating that the completion date for the second lift “has now been pushed back further to March 28”.

When asked about this, a Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the delay in bringing this lift back into service following a station improvement scheme.

Lifts at Berwick Railway Station.

“Teams are now on site testing the lift and a routine inspection is due to take place later in the week, after which the lift can be brought back into use.

“We are committed to providing accessible travel for everyone and we would like to thank passengers and the wider community for their continued patience.”