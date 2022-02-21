Further cash for community project in Northumberland

Anne Lyall – CEO of Northumberland CVA, lead Bridge Northumberland partner.

The project, which helps people overcome barriers to employment and education and is also funded by the European Social Fund, has to date helped more than 1,600 Northumberland residents.

This further funding will enable the programme to continue its successful track record and explore new ways of supporting clients into work, training and volunteering opportunities.

Bridge Northumberland is delivered for Northumberland County Council by a partnership of six community voluntary organisations.

County residents can take part free of charge and without risk to benefits if they are not in work, education or training and aged 16 up to retirement age.

Initiatives are devised to fit individual needs, supported by a Bridge Worker who stays with the participant providing one-to-one assistance through the package of realistic steps.

The programme is entirely voluntary, but requires commitment from the individual.

Anne Lyall – CEO of Northumberland CVA, lead Bridge Northumberland partner – said: “Our one-to-one support and a partnership approach has proved to be successful because people who have been out of the workforce for long periods face many different problems such as debt, mental and physical health issues, and housing problems, so one size does not fit all, and 86 per cent of people that have taken part so far would recommend Bridge Northumberland to others.”