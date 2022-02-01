Funds raised for Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre
A £450 donation is winging its way to Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre.
The donation is courtesy of a raffle, tombola and contribution organised by Northumberland based birdersmarket.com – a stockist of new and used bird books, bird song CDs and nature DVDs.
Despite the devastation caused by Storm Arwen last November and the appalling pre-Christmas weather, the raffle, which included a signed limited edition picture of Coquet Island, a meal for two at the Northumberland Arms and afternoon tea for two at The Running Fox, was a great success amongst visitors to the Druridge Bay reserve.
Birders Market owner Mike Fielding, who lives in West Thirston, put the tombola together, labelled all the prizes and even enlisted his wife and daughter to run the stall.
He is no stranger to the Hauxley reserve and has hosted Birders Market sales days at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, which have attracted wildlife lovers from across the area.
Handing over the cheque, Mike said: “I would especially like to thank the Northumberland Arms, The Running Fox and the many people from Felton for their generosity.
"With so much of our natural world at risk from habitat destruction it’s wonderful to think that every penny raised can go a long way to providing a safe environment for our precious wildlife and it’s nice to support the work of Northumberland Wildlife Trust with its ongoing efforts to protect our world for future generations to come.
“It is lovely to do something positive towards conservation. We have now started to donate surplus book stock to the Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, with items being sold on a ‘pay what you want’ donation basis, hopefully raising further valuable funds.”
Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Druridge Bay Living Landscape Manager said: “We are delighted that Mike took time out from running his own business to selflessly help raise much needed funds for our work here on the reserve especially in light of a second round of storm damage last weekend. Mike’s support and that of the local community and businesses is another great example of how local people are continuing to support our conservation efforts here.”