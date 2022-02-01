Funds raised for Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre

Mike Fielding from Birdersmarket handing over a cheque for £450 to Carolyn McMahon, Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre Reception and Information Assistant. Picture: Sheila Luck.

The donation is courtesy of a raffle, tombola and contribution organised by Northumberland based birdersmarket.com – a stockist of new and used bird books, bird song CDs and nature DVDs.

Despite the devastation caused by Storm Arwen last November and the appalling pre-Christmas weather, the raffle, which included a signed limited edition picture of Coquet Island, a meal for two at the Northumberland Arms and afternoon tea for two at The Running Fox, was a great success amongst visitors to the Druridge Bay reserve.

Birders Market owner Mike Fielding, who lives in West Thirston, put the tombola together, labelled all the prizes and even enlisted his wife and daughter to run the stall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is no stranger to the Hauxley reserve and has hosted Birders Market sales days at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, which have attracted wildlife lovers from across the area.

Handing over the cheque, Mike said: “I would especially like to thank the Northumberland Arms, The Running Fox and the many people from Felton for their generosity.

"With so much of our natural world at risk from habitat destruction it’s wonderful to think that every penny raised can go a long way to providing a safe environment for our precious wildlife and it’s nice to support the work of Northumberland Wildlife Trust with its ongoing efforts to protect our world for future generations to come.

“It is lovely to do something positive towards conservation. We have now started to donate surplus book stock to the Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, with items being sold on a ‘pay what you want’ donation basis, hopefully raising further valuable funds.”