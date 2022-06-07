The Rothbury Beats Cancer Walk took place on Saturday with 52 people taking part in the hike along the Carriage Drive to Thropton and back.

June Gibson, organiser, said: “The number was slightly down on what we usually get but I put that down to the number of other events on in the village for the jubilee weekend.

"We did really well though. There isn’t a fundraising total yet but we sold loads of food for people enjoying picnics on the riverside and lots of cakes, teas and coffees.

Participants in the Rothbury Beats Cancer Walk.

"I also did a bucket collection round the village on Sunday afternoon when the pipe band were playing.

"I’d like to thank all the locals who supported us.”

Meanwhile, the Upper Coquetdale Walking Week hosted by Northumberland National Park volunteer walk leaders will take place from June 12-18.

Ann Logan, organiser, said: “This is an opportunity to explore and gain greater familiarity with the walking routes in Upper Coquetdale between Alwinton and up to (and over) the border.

Stallholders at the event.

"This year will be the first time that the programme has offered an ascent of Shillhope Law which has a significant footprint in Upper Coquetdale.”

The walk was originally planned in 2020 but had to be postponed due to Covid.

Routes vary from 6.5-miles to 13-miles. All walks are available to book via Northumberland National Park’s What’s On page. Tickets range from £5 to £15, and all walks start at 10.30am.

Helpers at the Rothbury Beats Cancer Walk.