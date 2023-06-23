News you can trust since 1854
Funds raised at Morpeth Rotary Club Summer Ball means portable defibrillator is available for town's young rugby players

Life-saving equipment is in place to provide a safety net for young rugby players following the success of the Morpeth Rotary Club Summer Ball.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:19 BST

It raised enough money to present Morpeth Rugby Club with a portable defibrillator that can be used at games played by its youth teams.

Local businesses such as The Townhouse and TMP Wealth Management sponsored the event.

The fundraising cheque of £1,942 also covered the additional cost of regular maintenance and new batteries.

Representatives of The Townhouse joined Morpeth Rugby and Rotary Club officials for the presentation.
Representatives of The Townhouse joined Morpeth Rugby and Rotary Club officials for the presentation.
Morpeth Rotary President Arif Shahab did the presentations and James Richfield, the rugby club’s Senior Vice President, told him and the other members present that the club already had a fixed base community machine, but needed one that could be taken to games and located at the pitch.

One of his responsibilities is to ensure a safe environment for the boys and girls of the youth teams.

For more information about the rugby club, go to https://morpethrfc.rfu.club

