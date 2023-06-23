It raised enough money to present Morpeth Rugby Club with a portable defibrillator that can be used at games played by its youth teams.

Local businesses such as The Townhouse and TMP Wealth Management sponsored the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising cheque of £1,942 also covered the additional cost of regular maintenance and new batteries.

Representatives of The Townhouse joined Morpeth Rugby and Rotary Club officials for the presentation.

Morpeth Rotary President Arif Shahab did the presentations and James Richfield, the rugby club’s Senior Vice President, told him and the other members present that the club already had a fixed base community machine, but needed one that could be taken to games and located at the pitch.

One of his responsibilities is to ensure a safe environment for the boys and girls of the youth teams.