A pair of intrepid walkers have called in at Northumberland lifeboat stations on their journey around the British coast to raise money for the RNLI.

Antony and Sally Brown, from Bude in Cornwall, are walking the entire British coastline (6,000 miles) in 12 months.

They are walking from station to station having started their tour at Bude in Cornwall on May 15, 2023.

Earlier this month they called in at Berwick lifeboat station before making their way to Seahouses where they were welcomed with the offer of a warm drink after a very cold and frosty walk.

After chatting about their adventure, the pair set off again to their next stop at Craster Lifeboat Station, followed by Amble.

Seahouses RNLI volunteer press officer, Ian Clayton, commented: "What an amazing effort from Anthony and Sally. It was fascinating to learn about their adventure so far, and we wished them well as they set off again on the next stage of their marathon trek. Such a fantastic effort to raise funds for the RNLI, they have good cause to feel proud of their effort so far.”

If you would like to follow their journey visit their supporters Facebook page.

1 . Antony and Sally at Seahouses RNLI.jpg Antony and Sally (orange Hi-Vis vests) with members of Seahouses Lifeboat Crew. L to R Crew Members John Parkin, Lynsey Carr, Iain Saunders, walkers Antony and Sally, and Station Mechanic Graeme Trotter. Photo: Seahouses RNLI Photo Sales

2 . Anthony and Sally Brown 1.5.jpg Sally and Antony at Dustanburgh Castle. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Antony and Sally Brown 2.5.jpg Sally and Antony at Lindisfarne Castle. Photo: contributed Photo Sales

4 . Anthony and Sally Brown setting off for Craster.jpg The team at Seahouses lifeboat station waved the Anthony and Sally off as they left Seahouses for Craster. Photo: RNLI Seahouses Photo Sales