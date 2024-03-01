Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) will take place on Saturday, March 9 from 11am to 2pm at the community hub, St Peter’s Church.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “In November 2023, a gentleman who lives in the village collapsed on Cocklawburn beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was attended to by members of the coastguard and paramedics and was airlifted to Newcastle by the air ambulance service. Without this, he certainly wouldn’t be here today.

A poster image for the Scremerston Knit and Knatter Community Group.

“More recently, another gentleman from the village was involved in a workplace accident in Kelso and had to be airlifted by Scotland’s air ambulance. Both are charitable much-needed services in this beautiful area in which we live.

“The knit and knatter ladies donated £1,000 to the GNAAS in September 2021, so in November 2023 thought it was time to plan an event purely to raise money for the GNAAS.

“As well as a raffle, there will be a fabulous bottle tombola, the famous Scremerston cake sale, small knitted Easter gifts from the knit and knatter group, tea/coffee plus soup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will also be an online raffle towards the end of March for a Gliding Experience at the Borders Gliding Club, Milfield.”

GNAAS recently revealed that it responded to more than 2,100 incidents across the North East, North Yorkshire, Northumberland, Cumbria, Scotland and the Isle of Man in 2023.