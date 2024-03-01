Fundraising event in Scremerston in aid of the Great North Air Ambulance Service
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) will take place on Saturday, March 9 from 11am to 2pm at the community hub, St Peter’s Church.
A spokeswoman for the group said: “In November 2023, a gentleman who lives in the village collapsed on Cocklawburn beach.
“He was attended to by members of the coastguard and paramedics and was airlifted to Newcastle by the air ambulance service. Without this, he certainly wouldn’t be here today.
“More recently, another gentleman from the village was involved in a workplace accident in Kelso and had to be airlifted by Scotland’s air ambulance. Both are charitable much-needed services in this beautiful area in which we live.
“The knit and knatter ladies donated £1,000 to the GNAAS in September 2021, so in November 2023 thought it was time to plan an event purely to raise money for the GNAAS.
“As well as a raffle, there will be a fabulous bottle tombola, the famous Scremerston cake sale, small knitted Easter gifts from the knit and knatter group, tea/coffee plus soup.
“There will also be an online raffle towards the end of March for a Gliding Experience at the Borders Gliding Club, Milfield.”
GNAAS recently revealed that it responded to more than 2,100 incidents across the North East, North Yorkshire, Northumberland, Cumbria, Scotland and the Isle of Man in 2023.
For more information about the service, go to www.greatnorthairambulance.co.uk