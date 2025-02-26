A seaside village is raising funds to repair a memorial to a family tragedy which happened 140 years ago.

Andrew Fawcus Senior of Beadnell, age 59, was skipper of his family’s coble ‘Mary Ann’.

On January 31, 1885, he and four of his sons, Thomas, 32, Robert, 27, John, 23, and Andrew Junior, 18, set sail in stormy weather to collect their crab pots.

With one of their sisters watching from shore, the vessel succumbed to rough seas and strong tides and sank within sight of their home at Windmill Steads. Only John was saved.

The memorial in Beadnell.

Newspapers at the time reported that two other cobles attempted a rescue but found nothing. Another coble from North Sunderland (Seahouses) also found no trace of them.

The bodies of the father and his other three sons were never recovered. Andrew Senior left behind a wife Eliza, two daughters and two younger sons. Thomas and Robert were also both married with children.

The memorial in Beadnell Churchyard, which was erected by public subscription, is now in need of repair at a cost of £1,700. The cross on top of the memorial has broken off and needs to be replaced.

The local community are looking at ways of raising the funds to commemorate a family obviously held in high esteem and to recognise the perils faced by generations of fishermen to this day.

Last year St Ebba’s Church in Beadnell held a service to mark a new annual National Fishing Remembrance Day for those who have lost their lives while fishing at sea. A similar event is planned for May 2025.

The National Maritime Museum is the custodian of the Maritime Memorials Database which currently contains records of over 6,000 church, cemetery and public memorials to seafarers and victims of maritime disasters, including the one at Beadnell.

Anyone wanting to make a donation towards the repairs could use BACS, Sort Code 20-58-17, Ac Number 40686824 to ‘PCC of Beadnell Parish Church’ or drop cash or a cheque into the collecting box at the back of the church with ‘Fishermen’ written on the back of the cheque.