A fundraising appeal has been launched in a bid to secure premises for use as a village hall.

Belford Village Memorial Hall Trustees want to buy the Ferguson Hall and have had a bid for the property provisionally accepted subject to an issue with the electricity supply being resolved.

Trustees are trying to raise an extra £4,000 to complete the purchase.

The hall was on the market for offers around £150,000.

Shona Dixon, chair of the trustees, said: “The Ferguson Hall will be our new Village Hall, once the sale has been completed. The hall will be of a massive benefit to the whole community. It will be available to everyone in the village to use for a wide variety of uses.

“The offer has taken all of our funds, so we are asking the community to pull together and help us raise some additional funding to cover insurance/buying costs/solicitors fees etc. All donations will be very gratefully received.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/additional-funds-needed-to-buy-the-ferguson-hall