Laura Poppitt, a mum-of-three, was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, and after a lumpectomy, chemotherapy, a mastectomy, radiotherapy and strong painkillers, lost her battle on March 18.

Susan Glass, Laura’s mum, described Sarah as a selfless woman who did everything for her children.

She said: “She was devoted to her children, she was a passionate and attentive carer before she left the job to have her third child. She was very loved by all who knew her and will be missed by all.

Laura Poppitt with her mum and sisters.

“I have always will be so proud of her, her concerns were always the children and never herself.”

As Laura’s health became worse, she set herself three goals to achieve. She wanted to be present at her six-year-old son’s birthday, make it to her sister’s wedding and go to a meal with all the family.

Being the dedicated and strong woman she was, Laura managed to make all three.

Laura’s family have supported her from the start of her battle to the very end, and are now going the extra mile to give her kids the best future possible.

The family are aiming to raise as much cash as possible to give Laura the send off she deserves and to go towards the care of Portia (17), Christian (13) and Caleb (6) who are now being looked after by Laura’s mum and stepfather at the age of 59 and 62.

Tia Rochester, sister of Laura, wrote on the fundraiser: “Laura - we promised we would take care of your babies.”

In just a few days, more than £2,100 has been donated.