Fundraisers get ready for Boxing Day dips at Spittal and Seahouses

Dozens of dippers will brave the chill of the North Sea for a Boxing Day dip on the Northumberland coast.

The popular Spittal event has been going from strength to strength in recent years with many participants raising funds for good causes.

Amongst the dippers once again will be local county councillors Georgina Hill (Berwick East) and Colin Hardy (Norham and Islandshire).

Both are part of TeamMNDA and are raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Georgina Hill and Colin Hardy at a Boxing Day dip. Picture by Alan Hughes.

Georgina said: “Everything is all set for the Boxing Day dip which is always a great, fun and bracing occasion.

"We are grateful to Spittal Bowling Club, who will open again this year to provide warmth and refreshments. Also to Andrew Smith, who will be piping us into the sea!”

Colin added: “Over the past few years we have raised more than £23.000 for MND taking part in the Boxing Day Dip

“All money raised is used to support people living with or affected by MND in Northumberland.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the charity can do so via this link; https://www.justgiving.com/page/colin-hardy-1732803337772

Others swim in aid of a range of other excellent charities and there are those who choose to jump into the sea, just for fun and to sweep away the cobwebs from the day before.

The event takes place at 11am.

Elsewhere, a Boxing Day dip organised by the Beach House Hotel in Seahouses takes place at the same time, raising funds for Northumberland Dog Rescue and Seahouses RNLI.

Northumberland Dog Rescue is also holding a New Year’s Day dip in Bamburgh at 11am, meet at the Wyndings car park access point.