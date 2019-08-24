Fundraiser launched to pay for funeral of Blyth dad Scott Patterson after tragic death
An online fundraiser has been launched in memory of Northumberland dad Scott Patterson, who died after suffering serious injuries in an assault.
Scott, 30, was found dead in the early hours of Monday, August 19 at an address in Hallside Road, Blyth.
Emergency services were called following reports that a man had been attacked. Scott died from his injuries.
Northumbria Police launched an inquiry into the killing on Monday and have since charged a man with his murder.
A fundraising campaign has been set up by Clare McDonnell in the wake of Scott’s death.
Clare, 30, has been friends with Scott since their childhood growing up in Newcastle.
The pair attended high school at Heaton Manor, while their families socialised and took trips together at weekends.
Scott later moved to Northumberland with then-partner Zoe, with whom he has four children.
The pair separated after more than a decade together. Scott then met new girlfriend Danielle.
As the community comes to terms with Scott’s tragic death, Clare spoke of the “absolute character” who loved to make people laugh.
She said: “He could light up the room. He would do anything for anybody, nothing was a drama.
“He was good at being the class clown and making everybody laugh.”
Clare added that she wants to “ease the pressure” on Scott’s family and make the difficult time easier to manage with donations towards his funeral.
In a post on GoFundMe, she said: “Scott has been in mine and my family’s life since the age of five, he was like the brother I didn’t have.”
“Please donate anything you can as the saying goes every penny helps so please dig deep and help to give Scott the send-off he truly deserves. RIP Scott.”
Dad-of-five Scott is survived by his parents Barry and Carol, sisters Sarah and Megan, brother Corey, partner Danielle and children Brogan, Mya, Laila, Thomas and Olivia.
*Peter Dodds, 34, of The Greenway, Uxbridge, London, appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 21 charged with the murder of Scott Patterson.
One woman, aged 48, and two men, aged 50 and 56 arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Tuesday, August 20 were released without charge.