A search dog with Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team has sadly died.

Bramble was a six-year-old English Shepherd dog that qualified as a mountain rescue search dog in January 2024.

She was described as a true community dog, with her name chosen from over 200 suggestions made by the public.

Just 10 weeks after saving a life during her first operational call-out, Bramble died from Leukemia.

A campaign has been launched in memory of Bramble.

On May 22, Bramble found a missing person and brought a major search, involving over 16 different search and rescue teams, to a close.

Operational search dogs might only find two or three people in their career and what made this find so unique was that Bramble found the person on her very first search.

She died on her sixth birthday. Her handler, Andrew was by her side.

Team leader Iain Nixon said: “Bramble was a fantastic search dog and we are all incredibly sad that she has died so suddenly. Search dogs are very much part of our team and her loss is felt by everyone.

“On behalf of the team, and especially her handler, Andrew, we’d like to offer our thanks to Ayres Veterinary Hospital in North Shields for doing all they could to help Bramble.”

It takes around two to three years to train each mountain rescue search dog, and the volunteer time required is equivalent to an investment of around £60,000.

One search dog team is able to cover ground and clear search areas that would otherwise need around 20 fully trained human searchers without dogs. They can also smell what humans can not see.

An appeal has been launched to support future lifesaving search dogs, following in Bramble’s paw prints.

Half of the funds raised through a campaign will be donated to Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England (MRSDE), the charity that trains new mountain rescue search dogs and qualifies them to operational status. The other half of the funds raised will be donated to the mountain rescue teams of Northumberland that Bramble worked with (Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, and sister-team North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team).

You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/search-dog-bramble